Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, Rituals and Spiritual Significance

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals of the year, is set to be celebrated in 2026 from March 19 to March 27. This nine‑day festival, observed in the spring season and also called Vasanta Navratri, honours the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga.

When It Begins and Ends

Chaitra Navratri will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026 with the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana (also known as Kalash Sthapana), which is performed to invite the blessings of the Goddess into homes and temples. The festival will conclude on Friday, March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Navami, a day that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama.

What Navratri Means

The word “Navratri” literally means “nine nights,” and during this period devotees worship the nine different forms (Navadurga) of Goddess Durga — each day dedicated to a unique manifestation representing strength, compassion, courage, wisdom, and purity. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, recalling the mythological battle where the Goddess defeated the demon Mahishasura.

Chaitra Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year in many regions, and is celebrated with great devotion and joy across India.

How Devotees Celebrate

During these nine days, devotees observe fasts, perform daily puja (worship), and chant mantras in praise of Goddess Durga. Many people adorn homes and temples, offer special bhog (sacred food), and take part in cultural rituals that vary by region.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour and ritual, and on the final day people celebrate Ram Navami, marking the end of the festival with prayers and festivities.

Chaitra Navratri holds deep spiritual meaning for followers of Hinduism and is a time for devotion, reflection, renewal, and welcoming prosperity and positive energy into the year ahead.