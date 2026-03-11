Video: YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights - Slams Chandrababu, Lokesh, Pawan
YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan in Fiery Press Meet
Chandrababu lifts Lokesh with jacks
Lokesh lifts Chandrababu with jacks
Pawan Kalyan lifts both of them with jacks
CAG Report Exposes Chandrababu’s Financial Mismanagement: Jagan
Jagan Slams Chandrababu Over Declining Revenues, Rising Debt in AP
YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a media conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli today, March 11. Jagan said Andhra Pradesh’s revenues have declined during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. In a scathing attack, he listed out the discrepancies in Chandrababu’s financial policies and highlighted his government’s failures.
YS Jagan Speech Highlights
- AP's revenues have decreased while debts have increased.
- The CAG report has confirmed the same issues that he had earlier pointed out.
- Government expenditure in 2023–2024 was ₹2,36,486 crore.
- Government revenues in 2023–2024 were ₹1,70,767 crore.
- After Chandrababu came to power, the first year expenditure increased to ₹2,49,906 crore.
- Revenues after Chandrababu took office were only ₹1,68,024 crore.
- The revenue deficit during Chandrababu’s tenure was ₹60,285 crore.
- State income has reduced while spending has increased.
- Revenue deficit increased by 56% after Chandrababu took power.
- Revenues decreased after Chandrababu came to power.
- Fiscal deficit increased by 30% under his rule.
- Even during COVID, when revenues dropped, his government fulfilled promises and welfare commitments.
- But after Chandrababu came to power, the situation changed.
- Debts increased sharply after Chandrababu assumed power.
- The state crossed the Net Borrowing Ceiling limit set by the Centre for state governments.
- This ceiling is the limit fixed by the central government on how much states can borrow.
- Chandrababu and his associates are only focused on looting resources.
- Soil, sand, land and liquor — nothing is being spared.
- There is exploitation everywhere.
- If resources are looted like this, how will government revenues increase?
- How will welfare reach the people?
- The land scam in Visakhapatnam is an example of such exploitation.
- This shows the gap between Chandrababu’s claims and his actual governance.
- On one side, they spread false propaganda against us.
- On the other side, they are taking loans and trying to hide them.
- According to the CAG report, loans are ₹81,082.51 crore.
- But in the Assembly, the government said loans were ₹60,485.40 crore.
- There is a difference of nearly ₹20,000 crore.
- The 16-day Assembly session brought no benefit to the people.
- It was filled with self-praise and criticism of opponents.
- Jagan mocked the alliance leaders, saying:
- Lokesh lifts Chandrababu with jacks.
- Chandrababu lifts Lokesh with jacks.
- Pawan Kalyan lifts both of them with jacks.
- Three budgets have been presented, but Super Six and Super Seven promises are missing.
- There is no answer on unemployment allowance.
- The government promised ₹1,500 per month for women aged 18 to 60 under Aadabidda Nidhi, but there is no mention of it in the Assembly.
- Each unemployed person is owed ₹1.08 lakh as promised benefits.
- He questioned how many promises made to the people have actually been fulfilled in these budgets.
- The government promised ₹4,000 monthly pension to SC, ST, BC and minority women above 50 years.
- Has that promise been implemented?
- During YSRCP rule, 66,34,372 pensions were given.
- By February 2026, only 60,96,108 pensions were being given.
- By March 2026, the number dropped to 60,69,664 pensions.
- Around 25,000 pensions were cut in just one month.
- During YSRCP rule, 66,34,372 pensions were distributed.
- The government should allocate ₹31,554 crore in the budget for pensions.
Watch YS Jagan Press Meet Here