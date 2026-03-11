90% Hyderabad Hotels and Restaurants To Shut in 48 Hours

Hotels and restaurants across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are facing a serious crisis due to an acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Industry representatives say that if the supply situation does not improve immediately, nearly 90 percent of eateries in the region could stop operations within the next couple of days.

Members of the Telangana State Hotel Association warned that smaller establishments will be the first to feel the impact of the shortage. These outlets usually keep only a limited stock of commercial gas, often enough for just one or two days of cooking.

S. Ram Murthy, treasurer of the association, explained that the disruption in LPG supply began earlier this week and has already started affecting food businesses. According to him, while a few large hotels may have slightly higher reserves, most small and mid-sized eateries rely on a continuous supply of fuel to run their kitchens.

He pointed out that if the shortage continues beyond the next 48 hours, the majority of the food service sector in Hyderabad could come to a standstill. Thousands of establishments depend on commercial LPG cylinders for daily cooking, and without fuel they will have no option but to temporarily shut down.

Industry leaders also highlighted the broader economic impact of the hospitality sector. The hotel and restaurant business is considered one of the largest employment generators in the country after Indian Railways. In a large city such as Hyderabad, even a single mid-sized hotel provides jobs directly or indirectly to hundreds of people, including cooks, waiters, cleaning staff, delivery workers and suppliers.

If the crisis continues, lakhs of workers who depend on the sector for their livelihood could face immediate financial difficulties. Suppliers of vegetables, groceries and other food items are also likely to be affected if hotels and restaurants stop functioning.

The timing of the shortage is also raising concern among industry stakeholders. The city is preparing for a busy summer travel period as exams and school schedules come to an end. Tourism experts believe that disruptions in food services could negatively affect Telangana’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Students living in paying guest accommodations and hostels may also face challenges in finding regular meals, as many of them depend on nearby hotels and small restaurants for daily food.

The Telangana State Hotel Association has appealed to both the state and central governments to step in and address the supply issue quickly. Industry leaders are requesting at least half of their usual LPG quota so that restaurants can continue operating while exploring alternative arrangements such as electric cooking or firewood where possible.

They say even partial restoration of supplies could help keep kitchens running and prevent a complete shutdown of the food industry in Hyderabad and across Telangana.

Also read: Hyderabad Hostels Cut Dosa, Tea, Coffee, Puri from Menu: Gas Shortage