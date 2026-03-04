US Aims to Stop India, China from Rising as Global Powers: Iranian Envoy

Amid onging war between the United States and Iran, Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in India, has accused the United States of provoking conflicts to prevent emerging powers such as India and China from rising on the global stage.

Speaking in an interview in New Delhi on Wednesday, Abdul Majeed, who serves as a special representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s office in India, alleged that Washington is encouraging global conflicts to preserve its status as the world’s dominant power.

US Unwilling to Accept Rising Powers

According to Abdul Majeed, countries like India, China, Russia, and the United States are expected to emerge as the world’s most powerful nations in the near future. However, he claimed that the US is unwilling to accept the rise of other nations as equal global powers.

“India, China, Russia, and the United States will be among the most powerful countries in the world in the near future. But the US cannot tolerate India or China growing into powers on par with it. To prevent that, America is encouraging wars and conflicts to maintain its global dominance,” he said.

‘War Was Started by the US and Israel’

Abdul Majeed also asserted that the ongoing conflict was initiated by the United States and Israel, not Iran. He said Iran is only defending itself against attacks.

His remarks echo recent statements by Iranian security official Ali Larijani, who said Iran is responding to attacks from the US and Israel. “They are bombing our country and attacking our civilians. We are simply defending ourselves,” Larijani had said earlier.

Abdul Majeed further stated that since the war was started by the United States, it is also Washington’s responsibility to end it. “If they stop, we will stop,” he said.

‘Iran Facing Two Wars’

The Iranian envoy also claimed that Iran is currently facing two types of warfare: a military conflict with the US and Israel, and a parallel battle against misinformation.

“We can confront the military war with the US and Israel. But there is another, even bigger war underway — the war of fake narratives. In this battle, they create false stories and claim that the people of Iran want regime change,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that the US aims to obstruct the rise of other nations in order to preserve its global dominance and influence.