Saudi Arabia Announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 Public Holiday Dates

Saudi Arabia has officially declared the Eid Al Fitr 2026 break for employees in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The announcement provides clarity for millions of workers across the Kingdom as Ramadan draws to a close.

The decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which detailed the duration and commencement of the holiday in accordance with the country’s labour regulations.

Holiday Dates for Private and Non-Profit Sectors

As per the ministry’s statement, employees in the private and non-profit sectors will begin their Eid break at the close of business on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 (29 Ramadan 1447 AH).

The holiday will extend for four days, meaning staff are expected to remain off work until Saturday, March 21, 2026. Employees will return to duty according to their respective company schedules following the break.

For public sector employees, official circulars are typically issued separately. Government workers are also expected to receive several days off in observance of Eid, ensuring consistency across sectors and allowing families to organise travel and celebrations.

How the Eid Date Is Finalised

Eid al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact start date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If Ramadan concludes after 29 days, Eid is likely to fall on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

If the crescent is not sighted and Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid would begin on Friday, March 20, 2026.

The final confirmation will be made by official moon-sighting committees in Saudi Arabia.

Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, festival dates move earlier each year on the Gregorian calendar. As a result, official announcements are crucial for businesses, airlines, and residents making advance arrangements.

Preparations Underway Across the Kingdom

With the holiday dates announced, preparations are already in full swing throughout the country. Eid Al Fitr, often referred to as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” signifies the end of a month of fasting from dawn to sunset.

Increased Travel and Shopping Activity

Major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are expected to see heavy footfall at airports, malls, and retail centres as families prepare for gatherings and exchange traditional gifts known as “Eidiah.”

Regional Coordination

Saudi Arabia’s declaration follows similar holiday announcements made by neighbouring Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, helping align the festive period across much of the region.

Eid Celebrations and Traditions

Eid Al Fitr is among the most significant Islamic celebrations in the Kingdom. The day typically begins with special congregational prayers held shortly after sunrise. Families then come together for festive meals, social visits, and charitable acts.

One important tradition is the giving of Zakat Al Fitr, a form of charity distributed before Eid prayers to support those in need.

By confirming the Eid Al Fitr 2026 public holiday schedule in advance, Saudi authorities have enabled smooth planning for institutions, companies, and residents preparing to mark the conclusion of Ramadan

Also read: Vijay and Rashmika Grand Reception at Taj Krishna on March 4 – Guest List & Security