Vijay and Rashmika Grand Reception at Taj Krishna on March 4 – Guest List & Security

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are preparing to host a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The grand celebration will take place at the luxurious Taj Krishna.

What was initially planned as a highly exclusive gathering has now been placed under enhanced security arrangements following suggestions from city police authorities.

Reception to Be Strictly Invitation-Only

Given the immense excitement among fans and the public, the couple has decided that entry to the reception will be permitted only to those carrying official invitation cards. Police officials advised implementing tighter access controls to prevent large crowds, traffic snarls, and any possible security concerns around the venue.

Authorities have recommended these precautions to ensure smooth management of the event and to avoid inconvenience in surrounding areas.

Star-Studded Guest List Expected

The reception is expected to witness the presence of several prominent personalities from the film industry. Leading stars from Tollywood such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas are likely to attend.

From Bollywood, names like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Alia Bhatt are expected to grace the occasion. Kollywood legend Rajinikanth may also be part of the celebrations, making it a high-profile gathering of film personalities from across industries.

Apart from cinema celebrities, political leaders are also anticipated to attend, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other notable figures from state and national politics.

Appeal to Fans for Cooperation

In a statement shared with the media, the couple conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to fans for the love and support they have received. They requested admirers to cooperate with the security guidelines and refrain from visiting the venue without an invitation. Ensuring the safety of guests, the public, and event staff has been highlighted as their primary concern.

Celebrations Beyond the Reception

Ahead of the reception, Vijay and Rashmika visited a temple in Hyderabad to seek blessings. As part of their wedding celebrations, they arranged the distribution of sweet boxes in 23 cities across India. They also organised Annadanam (community meal) programmes at various temples nationwide.

Through these gestures, the newlyweds have chosen to share their happiness with people across the country while marking the occasion in a thoughtful and meaningful manner.

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