OTT Releases This Weekend (March 3–8): Full List of Movies and Series Streaming Now

If you are planning a movie marathon or binge-watch session at home, this weekend brings a wide range of fresh titles across major streaming platforms. From regional dramas to international thrillers and popular series, several new releases are set to go live between March 3 and March 8.

Here’s a detailed look at what’s streaming day by day.

March 3 Releases

The Fall Guy will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar in multiple languages including English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

On Prime Video, viewers can watch:

A Little Prayer (English)

Whistle (English)

March 4 Releases

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi, directed by Tharun Bhascker, starts streaming on Aha in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Young Sherlock premieres on Prime Video in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

March 5 Releases

Charitha Kamakshi arrives on ETV Win.

Subedaar streams on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans of comedy can catch Ted Season 2 on Jio Hotstar.

March 6 Releases

One of the much-awaited Telugu releases, Annagaru Vostaru starring Karthi, will stream on Prime Video.

Other releases include:

Vikram On Duty on Jio Hotstar (available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali)

With Love on Netflix

Gandhi Talks on Zee5

Hello Bachhon on Netflix

War Machine on Netflix

The Strangers: Chapter 3 on Prime Video

March 7 Release

Nuremberg begins streaming on Netflix.

March 8 Release

Rooster will be available on HBO Max.

Plan Your Watchlist

With films and series releasing in multiple languages across platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Aha, Zee5, ETV Win, and HBO Max, viewers have plenty of choices this weekend. Whether you prefer Telugu dramas, Hindi entertainers, or English thrillers, there’s something new arriving each day to keep you entertained.

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