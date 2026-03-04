March 2026 Holidays in India: Full List of School and Bank Holidays

March 2026 is expected to be one of the busiest months in terms of holidays in India. Several major religious and regional festivals will lead to closures of schools, banks, and government offices across different states.

From the colourful celebrations of Holi in the first week to festivals like Eid al-Fitr, Ugadi, and Ram Navami later in the month, institutions in many parts of the country will observe multiple breaks.

Key Holidays in March 2026

1. Holi – March 4, 2026

The month begins with Holi, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. This festival results in extensive closures in many northern and central states.

School Holidays Around Holi:

Uttar Pradesh – Schools are likely to have a three-day break.

Bihar

Rajasthan

Delhi

Jharkhand

Bank Holidays for Holi:

Banks in most major states are expected to remain closed on March 3 and March 4, depending on local observances and regional calendars.

2. Eid al-Fitr – Expected March 21, 2026

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is anticipated around March 21, subject to the sighting of the moon. This festival typically results in one of the most widespread bank holidays of the month.

States and UTs Where Banks Are Likely to Remain Closed:

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Along with more than 20 other states and Union Territories

Since the exact date depends on moon sighting, official notifications may vary slightly across regions.

3. Ugadi – Late March 2026

Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, is primarily observed in southern states.

States Observing Ugadi Holiday:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

On this day, schools, banks, and government offices in these states generally remain closed.

4. Ram Navami – Late March 2026

Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, is another significant festival in March.

States Observing Ram Navami Holiday:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Telangana

And several other states

Educational institutions, banks, and government offices in many regions observe closures on this occasion.

Plan Ahead for March Holidays

With multiple holidays spread throughout the month, March 2026 offers several long weekends and breaks. However, the exact dates of closures may differ from state to state based on regional practices and official notifications.

Students, bank customers, and employees are advised to check their respective state holiday lists in advance to avoid inconvenience and plan their schedules accordingly.

Also read: OTT Releases This Weekend (March 3–8): Full List of Movies and Series Streaming Now