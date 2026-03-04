March 2026 Holidays in India: Full List of School and Bank Holidays
March 2026 is expected to be one of the busiest months in terms of holidays in India. Several major religious and regional festivals will lead to closures of schools, banks, and government offices across different states.
From the colourful celebrations of Holi in the first week to festivals like Eid al-Fitr, Ugadi, and Ram Navami later in the month, institutions in many parts of the country will observe multiple breaks.
Key Holidays in March 2026
1. Holi – March 4, 2026
The month begins with Holi, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. This festival results in extensive closures in many northern and central states.
School Holidays Around Holi:
- Uttar Pradesh – Schools are likely to have a three-day break.
- Bihar
- Rajasthan
- Delhi
- Jharkhand
Bank Holidays for Holi:
Banks in most major states are expected to remain closed on March 3 and March 4, depending on local observances and regional calendars.
2. Eid al-Fitr – Expected March 21, 2026
Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is anticipated around March 21, subject to the sighting of the moon. This festival typically results in one of the most widespread bank holidays of the month.
States and UTs Where Banks Are Likely to Remain Closed:
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
Along with more than 20 other states and Union Territories
Since the exact date depends on moon sighting, official notifications may vary slightly across regions.
3. Ugadi – Late March 2026
Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada New Year, is primarily observed in southern states.
States Observing Ugadi Holiday:
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Karnataka
On this day, schools, banks, and government offices in these states generally remain closed.
4. Ram Navami – Late March 2026
Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, is another significant festival in March.
States Observing Ram Navami Holiday:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bihar
- Madhya Pradesh
- Gujarat
- Telangana
And several other states
Educational institutions, banks, and government offices in many regions observe closures on this occasion.
Plan Ahead for March Holidays
With multiple holidays spread throughout the month, March 2026 offers several long weekends and breaks. However, the exact dates of closures may differ from state to state based on regional practices and official notifications.
Students, bank customers, and employees are advised to check their respective state holiday lists in advance to avoid inconvenience and plan their schedules accordingly.
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