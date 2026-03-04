Telangana Braces for Intense Dry Conditions and Rising Heat Over the Next 6 Days

As Telangana prepares for dry and warm weather, nearby regions in Andhra Pradesh and central India are also seeing early signs of increasing temperatures and dry spells.

Meteorologists have observed a trend of rising heat across southern and central states, with daytime temperatures gradually climbing above normal for this time of year. This trend is part of the typical transition from winter to the hotter months that generally start in April.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that:

Central Indian states have shown above-normal maximum temperatures in recent days.

Southern parts of India, including parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are expected to remain dry with warm afternoons.

Dry weather conditions can lead to:

Low humidity and more intense heat during the day

Increased demand for water and electricity

Higher heat stress for outdoor workers and vulnerable people

What Residents Should Do

Drink plenty of water even if not feeling thirsty

Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM

Use sunscreens and protective clothing

Check on elderly family members and young children

The IMD advice helps communities prepare for the expected early heat, ensuring better health and comfort as the region moves toward the warmer months ahead.