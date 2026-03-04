Yash’s Toxic Movie Postponed to June 4 Amid Gulf Tensions

The highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has been officially postponed and will now release on June 4, 2026, instead of its originally planned March 19 date. The filmmakers announced the change amid ongoing tensions and uncertainty in the Middle East, which they say could affect the movie’s global rollout and box office performance.

In an official statement shared by Yash and the production team, the makers explained that they had envisioned Toxic as a global cinematic experience — filmed in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. However, due to the unstable situation in key overseas markets, they believed delaying the release would help the film reach a wider and smoother audience reception worldwide.

The change also means that Toxic will no longer clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is now set to be the major release on March 19. Producers thanked fans for their patience and support while asking them to look forward to the film’s new release date.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, and was highly anticipated as Yash’s next major cinematic venture after KGF.