Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda to Host Grand Reception in Hyderabad

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot on February 26, 2026, are set to host a glamorous wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The event will take place at the Taj Krishna hotel in Banjara Hills and is scheduled to begin from 7 PM onwards.

The reception is an invite-only evening attended by members of the film fraternity and prominent political leaders. Among the special guests invited are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy — reflecting the high-profile nature of the celebration.

In an invitation message, the couple shared a warm note asking guests to join them in celebrating their new journey together. This reception follows their intimate wedding in Udaipur and several cultural and spiritual observances in the days that followed.

Ahead of the reception, strict security and entry protocols have been put in place, and only those with official invitations will be allowed inside the venue for safety reasons.