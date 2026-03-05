Saudi Arabia Announces Public Holidays for Eid Al Fitr 2026

The government of Saudi Arabia has officially declared the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026, providing time off for both government and private sector employees. These holidays are set to help residents celebrate the important end-of-Ramadan festival with family and friends.

Holiday Details

The announced break will begin after business hours on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 — the 29th day of Ramadan — and continue for four days. This means workers in both the public and private sectors can enjoy several days off as Eid Al Fitr begins.

What Is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr is one of the most important religious festivals in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims around the world. The festival typically includes special prayers, festive meals, family gatherings, and giving charity (Zakat al-Fitr).

When the Holiday Starts

The exact start of Eid Al Fitr depends on the sighting of the new moon, which signals the beginning of the month of Shawwal. Once the moon is sighted and Ramadan ends, the holiday period will officially begin in Saudi Arabia.

This holiday announcement allows people living and working in Saudi Arabia ample time to prepare for Eid celebrations, travel, and family reunions during late March 2026.