Inside Ravi Teja’s Luxurious Hyderabad Home: Location, Price, Net Worth and Stunning Interiors

Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja, widely known among fans as the Mass Maharaja, owns a stunning residence in Hyderabad that reflects both luxury and comfort. His home is admired not just for its impressive design but also for the warm and welcoming atmosphere it offers. Built with a strong focus on family living, the house beautifully combines contemporary architecture with subtle traditional Indian elements.

Located in One of Hyderabad’s Elite Areas

According to reports by Housivity, the actor’s residence is situated in a prestigious and secure neighborhood in Hyderabad. The property is believed to be worth several crores and reflects the actor’s successful career and impressive wealth.

The house is equipped with advanced security features, ensuring privacy and safety for the actor and his family.

Among Hyderabad’s Celebrity Neighbourhoods

Hyderabad continues to be a favourite city for many stars from the Tollywood film industry. Ravi Teja’s residence is located in one of the city’s most exclusive zones, known for its gated communities, strict security systems, and close proximity to film studios and production houses.

Areas like Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills have become well-known hubs where several film celebrities live, adding prestige to these localities.

A Stylish Home Blending Tradition and Modernity

The interior design of the house showcases a thoughtful mix of minimalistic modern style and classic Indian aesthetics. The living area stands out with its spacious layout, plenty of natural light, and elegant furniture.

Modern entertainment systems and tasteful décor add to the overall comfort and sophistication of the space. The atmosphere inside the home feels calm and inviting, making it perfect for relaxing moments and family gatherings.

Ravi Teja shares this beautiful residence with his wife and their two children. The home also features specially designed study areas and play spaces for the kids, making it both functional and family-friendly.

Net Worth, Properties, and Lifestyle

Reports from 5Dariya News estimate that the actor’s net worth in 2024 ranges between ₹120 crore and ₹160 crore. His income primarily comes from films, brand endorsements, and other business ventures. He is also associated with a prominent film production company as a co-founder.

Apart from his luxurious Hyderabad residence, the actor reportedly owns another grand bungalow in Jaggampeta, which was built at a cost of around ₹16 crore. Reports from Housivity also mention that his wealth in 2025 continues to remain above ₹100 crore.

Recent Work

On the professional front, Ravi Teja was recently seen in the comedy entertainer BMW, continuing his streak of entertaining performances that have made him one of the most loved actors in Telugu cinema.

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