Trump Shares First Photos, Video of WHCD Gunman After Shooting Scare

A tense situation unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night after gunfire erupted near the venue hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where former U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance. The unexpected incident caused panic among guests at the high-profile event.

Officials stated that the armed individual was stopped at a security checkpoint located just outside the main ballroom of the Washington Hilton hotel. The venue was packed with attendees, including journalists, politicians, and celebrities. As security teams reacted swiftly, Trump was immediately escorted away from the stage while guests sought cover under tables amid the confusion.

Suspect Apprehended at the Scene

Authorities managed to restrain the suspect inside the hotel premises. Images that surfaced shortly after the incident show the individual being held down by law enforcement officers near a staircase. Reports have identified the accused as a 31-year-old man from Torrance, California.

Photos of the detained suspect circulated widely after being shared online, showing him subdued, with his hands secured behind his back.

Security Footage Reveals Breach

Surveillance visuals reportedly captured the suspect rushing through a security screening point moments before the confrontation. The footage has raised questions about how the individual managed to get so close to a heavily guarded area during such a prominent event.

‘Armed with Multiple Weapons’

Speaking to reporters after the situation was contained, Trump said the attacker was carrying more than one weapon and attempted to force his way through security. He praised the swift response of the Secret Service personnel, crediting them for preventing further harm.

During the encounter, one officer sustained a gunshot impact but was shielded by a protective vest. Officials confirmed that the officer is safe and recovering.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement agencies have taken the suspect into custody and are preparing to file multiple charges, including those related to illegal weapons possession and the attack itself. Authorities are also conducting a search of the suspect’s residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The United States Secret Service confirmed that the threat was contained quickly and that there is no further danger to the public. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over security at major public gatherings.