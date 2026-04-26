Odisha Summer Holidays 2026 Start Early from April 27

The Odisha government has announced an early start to summer holidays for schools, bringing relief to students across the state as temperatures continue to rise sharply. The vacation will now begin on April 27, much earlier than the usual schedule.

Typically, summer holidays in Odisha start in the first week of May and extend until mid-June. This year, however, the government has revised the calendar due to persistent heatwave conditions affecting daily life, especially for school-going children.

The decision was taken following recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department and approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Authorities emphasized that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students who are most vulnerable to extreme weather.

While classrooms will remain closed during this extended break, essential academic and administrative activities such as examinations, census duties, and official work will continue as planned. This ensures that the academic schedule is not significantly disrupted despite the early vacation.

The summer holidays will apply to all educational institutions in the state, including both government and private schools. Officials have also made it clear that strict action may be taken against any institution that fails to follow the directive.

With the early onset of holidays, students can now avoid the peak heat period and enjoy a longer break. At the same time, the government’s decision highlights growing concerns over extreme weather patterns and their impact on education schedules.

Also read: Trump Shares First Photos, Video of WHCD Gunman After Shooting Scare