Rakasa OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

The film Rakasa, produced by Mega daughter Niharika Konidela, is all set to make its digital debut. Starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles, the movie will begin streaming on Netflix from May 1.

The streaming platform has officially added the film to its catalogue, confirming its OTT release. Along with Telugu, Rakasa will also be available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wider audience across the country.

Made on a budget of around ₹15 crore, the film performed well at the box office, collecting approximately ₹27 crore in gross revenue. Its theatrical success has built anticipation for its arrival on OTT, where it is expected to reach an even larger viewer base.

With its multi-language release and growing popularity, Rakasa is likely to attract significant attention from streaming audiences starting May 1.

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