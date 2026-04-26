Bigg Boss Ashu Reddy Accused of Cheating in Marriage Promise

A case has been registered against Tollywood actress and Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy at the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad following serious allegations of cheating under the pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint filed by Yenumula Satyanarayana, a resident of Shaikpet, his son Y.V. Dharmendra was allegedly deceived by the actress. Dharmendra, a software engineer based in London, reportedly met Ashu Reddy in 2018 when he visited India. She is said to have introduced herself as someone who had completed her education in the United States and was in Hyderabad pursuing opportunities in films.

The complainant stated that within a short period of acquaintance, Ashu Reddy expressed her intention to marry Dharmendra and gained his trust. Over time, she allegedly convinced him to support her financially, citing personal needs. As per the complaint, Dharmendra spent large sums of money on her, including purchasing luxury items, gold, vehicles, and properties, many of which were reportedly registered in her name.

Satyanarayana further alleged that despite repeated requests, Ashu Reddy refused to go ahead with the marriage. He claimed that by 2025, his son had spent around ₹9.35 crore on her, including nearly 5 kilograms of gold, flats, and other assets. In addition, he stated that ₹50 lakh was also given to her sister.

The complainant has accused her of following a similar pattern since 2018. Based on these allegations, CCS police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently examining the claims, and further developments are awaited. Ashu Reddy’s response to the allegations is yet to be made public.

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