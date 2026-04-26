Telangana Census 2027 Online Self-Enumeration Begins, Users Face Glitches

The self-enumeration phase for Census 2027 officially commenced across Telangana at 6:00 AM on Sunday, enabling residents to submit their household details through an online portal. The facility will remain available until May 10, giving citizens ample time to complete the process digitally.

Authorities stated that the portal can be accessed daily from 6:00 AM to midnight. However, in designated City Urban Regional Entity (CURE) zones—including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation—online submission has been made compulsory for all households.

The digital form consists of 33 questions covering key aspects such as family members, caste classification, housing ownership, and number of rooms. Officials noted that the process is designed to be user-friendly and typically takes around 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

After successful submission, users receive a unique 11-digit Self Enumeration ID (SE ID), which ends with the letter “H.” This ID is essential and must be provided to field enumerators during verification visits. The system also allows users to save their progress, review entries, make corrections, and submit the form later.

Users Report Technical Issues

Despite the rollout, several users have reported difficulties while using the portal. Some individuals said they were unable to move past the location verification stage, even after completing CAPTCHA and OTP authentication.

Others noted that the platform’s performance varied across browsers. While some users managed to complete the process on certain browsers, others faced repeated failures. Issues such as incorrect PIN code mapping and errors in location tagging were also highlighted.

A few users experienced problems during registration and OTP validation, with the system rejecting valid inputs or displaying repeated error messages. Some eventually managed to complete the process after multiple attempts, though frustration over the glitches was evident.

As of now, officials have not released an official response addressing these technical concerns.

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