Lavanya Tripathi's Sathi Leelavathi Set for May 8 Release

Sathi Leelavathi, starring Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan, presented by the renowned production house Anandi Arts Creations, is being produced by Nagaa Mohan (MNMB) under the Durga Devi Pictures banner. Directed by Tatineni Satya (of Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and SMS fame), ‘Sathi Leelavathi’ is set for a grand release on May 8, 2026. The film has completed censor formalities and was awarded a clean U certificate. Arrangements are in full swing for a grand release.

Lavanya Tripathi Konidela and Dev Mohan play a couple in ‘Sathi Leelavathi.’ The film is a romantic and relationship drama where the leading lady exercises her power to control the husband. A popcorn entertainer with conflicts unfolding in a fun and humorous way, the story revolves around wife-husband dynamics.

“The bond and the conflicts between the couple are narrated in an emotional yet humorous way,” says producer Nagaa Mohan, adding that the film has been crafted as a feel-good entertainer that will appeal to all sections of the audience. “The two songs and the teaser from the film that were released so far have garnered good reception from the audience. We are starting the promotional activities and the film’s trailer will be released soon.”