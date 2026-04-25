Iran-Israel War: The Key to Peace

The ongoing Iran–Israel–United States conflict makes one wonder if humanity has truly internalized the messages of peace preached by our ancestors, our religions, and our sacred sites. Whether Christian, Muslim, or Jewish—we seem to have forgotten that we are all human first, and that humanity is our common origin. What is most distressing is that Jerusalem, the spiritual heart of all three faiths, is now being drawn into the theatre of war.

Jerusalem is a holy city for the three major Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. With a 3,000-year history, it stands as a centre of religious, cultural, and political consciousness. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, located in Jerusalem’s Old City, is one of the holiest sites in Christendom. It is believed to be the site of Golgotha, where Jesus Christ was crucified, and the location of his resurrection.

Remarkably, the Church was never closed during the First or Second World War. Yet today, amid the Israel–Iran conflict, its doors have been shut.

A Covenant of Coexistence

In 637–638 CE, Caliph Umar himself travelled to Jerusalem to accept the city’s transfer from Christian Patriarch Sophronius. Sophronius had insisted he would surrender the city to no one but Umar in person. Upon arrival, Umar signed the Al-Uhda al-Umariyya—the Assurance of Safety. The covenant guaranteed the protection of Christian lives, property, and churches, promising they would not be destroyed by Muslims. It also assured that Christians would not be forced to convert. This was Caliph Umar’s mark of respect for other faiths.

Centuries later, after a long period of Muslim rule, Jerusalem fell to the Crusaders. But in 1187 CE, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre returned to Muslim hands under Saladin, the Sultan of Egypt and Syria. To preserve peace among various Christian sects, to protect the Church from harm by fellow Muslims, and to demonstrate Islam’s reverence for the site, Saladin entrusted the key to the Church to two Palestinian Muslim families. One family would hold the key, and a representative of the other would open the door.

The key rests with the Joudeh Al-Husseini family. The Nuseibeh family opens the door.

Even after the formation of the State of Israel and Jewish authority over the Holy Sepulchre, this 800-year-old tradition continues. The Muslim families carry out this duty with deep reverence to this day.

A 30-cm Symbol of Harmony

The key to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is about 30 cm long, weighs 250 grams, and is nearly 800 years old. Today, it is in the custody of Adeeb Joudeh Al-Husseini.

“In our family, the key has passed from father to son for generations. I learned about it when I was eight. I’ve been opening the Church for 30 years now. The Holy Sepulchre is, in a way, my second home,” he says.

The daily ritual of opening the door is currently performed by Wajeeh Nuseibeh. Every night, he locks the doors and hands the key back to Al-Husseini.

This is more than a key. It is a historic, living symbol of coexistence. In a land where Jews, Muslims, and Christians are locked in perpetual conflict, the key is a quiet reminder that harmony is possible.

“What we pass on to the next generation is crucial,” both men say. “And central to that is how we teach respect for other religions. True Islam is about delivering peace and love.”

Beyond the wars, Jerusalem offers a message:

Jewish–Muslim–Christian coexistence is not impossible. The only thing we can do is hope that this message becomes an example for all of humanity.

By Zahara Begum