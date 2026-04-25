Suhas MANDAADI Shoot Wrapped After an Intensive Schedule

RS Infotainment, led by Elred Kumar, has officially wrapped up the shooting of its upcoming sports action drama MANDAADI. The film was shot over a long and challenging schedule, with a major portion filmed in the coastal regions of Ramanathapuram. The team worked in tough conditions to bring a realistic and powerful feel to the story. From intense action scenes to emotional moments and visually appealing sailboat race sequences, every part of the film was shot with great care and effort.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, MANDAADI is set in a unique sports backdrop and tells a story that is deeply connected to its setting. With filming now finished, the movie has entered the post-production stage, and work is moving ahead quickly. Actor Soori plays the lead role and has put in a lot of hard work for the film, especially in terms of physical preparation. His performance is expected to be one of the main highlights.

The film also marks the Tamil debut of Suhas, who steps into a strikingly different space with a negative-shaded role. Sporting a complete makeover, the actor put in intense preparation to convincingly portray the character. Demonstrating strong commitment, he dedicated nearly 100 days of call sheets to the project and is now looking to expand his presence in the Tamil market with this film. Mahima Nambiar stars as the female lead, while seasoned performers Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Bala Saravanan play key supporting roles, further elevating the film’s ensemble strength.

The film has a strong technical team as well. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while SR Kathir handles the cinematography. The production design is by DRK Kiran, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, Dilip Subbarayan, and Mahesh Mathew.

At present, the team is busy with post-production work such as editing, sound design, visual effects, and music. They are working carefully to make sure the film turns out to be engaging and high in quality.

MANDAADI is set in the world of coastal fishing communities. The title refers to a skilled leader who guides fishing trips using knowledge of the sea, winds, and waves. This idea of leadership, experience, and survival forms the heart of the story.

After creating curiosity with its first look, the film is now moving ahead to its next stage, building excitement among audiences. More updates about MANDAADI are expected soon.