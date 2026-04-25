Is Stock Market Open or Closed on April 27, 2026?

Investors looking to trade this week can go ahead without confusion, as the Indian stock market will remain open on April 27, 2026. The day falls on a Monday and is not listed as a trading holiday.

Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will function as usual, with normal trading across all segments including equity, derivatives, and currency markets.

In April 2026, stock markets were closed only on April 3 for Good Friday and April 14 for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. Apart from these dates, trading has continued without interruption.

Since April 26 falls on a Sunday, which is a regular weekly holiday, markets will reopen on April 27 and operate as per the standard schedule.

Overall, there is no stock market holiday on April 27, 2026, and investors can carry out their trading activities normally without any restrictions.