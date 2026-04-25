Raghav Chadha Loses 10 Lakh Followers After BJP Move

Raghav Chadha is facing strong social media backlash after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, with a noticeable drop in his online followers.

According to reports, Raghav Chadha lost nearly 10 lakh followers within a short span of time after his move from the Aam Aadmi Party. His Instagram following, which was around 14.6 million, reportedly dropped to nearly 13.7 million, indicating a sharp decline in popularity on digital platforms.

The sudden fall in followers reflects the strong reactions from users, many of whom expressed disappointment over his political shift. Social media platforms were filled with debates, criticism, and mixed opinions about his decision.

Raghav Chadha had built a strong image among young audiences as a prominent AAP leader, often raising public issues in Parliament and maintaining an active online presence. However, his switch to the BJP appears to have triggered a negative response from a section of his followers.

At the same time, political analysts say such reactions are common when leaders change parties, as public perception and loyalty often shift quickly in the digital age. The coming days will reveal whether Chadha can regain his lost support and rebuild his online influence.