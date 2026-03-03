CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Scheduled for March 5-6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held on March 5 and March 6, 2026, in the Middle East.

According to the official notification, the decision was taken after receiving multiple requests from students and parents in the region, who flagged concerns about logistical issues and travel difficulties during the exam period.

The postponed exams include:

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam — March 5, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam — March 6, 2026

These dates will no longer be valid for students appearing from Middle East centres.

The board has said that new dates will be announced soon, once it assesses the available logistics and ensures that all students get fair and equitable conditions to appear for the papers.

This postponement affects students studying under CBSE from various expatriate communities in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

CBSE has assured that students and parents will be updated with revised exam schedules as soon as possible, and that necessary instructions for admit cards and examination centres will follow shortly.