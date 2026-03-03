Chandra Grahan 2026: When to Eat and Cook Before and After Sutak Kaal

India’s first Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) of 2026 will occur on March 3, coinciding with the festival of Holi and falling on Phalguna Purnima. This rare celestial event is drawing attention from devotees, astrologers, and skywatchers across the country.

A key aspect of traditional observance is the Sutak Kaal — a period before the eclipse that is considered inauspicious for certain activities, especially eating and cooking. Most customs hold that one should avoid cooking or eating freshly prepared food during the Sutak period leading up to the eclipse.

When Sutak Kaal Begins and Ends

For March 3, 2026, Sutak Kaal starts several hours before the eclipse.

During this time, cooking and eating freshly prepared meals is traditionally avoided as per belief.

Once the eclipse ends, normal food preparation and consumption can resume.

Guidance on Cooking & Eating

Before Sutak: Food should be cooked and eaten before the Sutak period begins. Many astrologers recommend completing meals well ahead of this inauspicious window.

During Sutak: Avoid preparing meals or eating new food during this period. Some people prefer fasting or eating simple foods prepared earlier.

After Eclipse: Once the Chandra Grahan concludes, normal cooking and eating practices can be resumed.

Why These Practices Are Followed

Traditionally, during Sutak and eclipse periods, people avoid cooking and eating freshly prepared meals because this time is believed to carry certain spiritual and energetic impurities. While these beliefs are cultural rather than scientific, many devotees follow them as part of ritual observance and respect for tradition.

Overall, the guidance provided helps those observing the eclipse in alignment with cultural and religious beliefs, while also offering practical timing advice for food preparation around the event.