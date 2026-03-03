Hyderabad Sizzles at 37°C as Telangana Braces for 39°C Heatwave

Temperatures are climbing rapidly in Telangana state as the summer heat begins in early March. According to the weather department, daytime highs on March 1, 2026 were already recorded between 35°C and 36.4°C across many districts, with Bhadrachalam’s Dummugudem reporting the highest temperature of 36.4°C on Sunday.

From Monday onwards, the heatwave is expected to intensify. Most districts — except Hyderabad — are forecast to see daytime temperatures between 37°C and 39°C, signaling a strong heat surge across the state.

This sharp rise comes as the pre-summer season kicks in early, pushing maximum temperatures well above normal for this time of year and prompting weather officials to raise a heatwave alert for many regions in Telangana.

Residents are advised to take precautions during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure to reduce the risk of heat-related discomfort or illness.

Another Weather Article — IMD Forecast: Heatwave Days Likely Across India Through May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a broader summer outlook warning of above-normal heatwave days across large parts of India from March through May 2026.

Key Highlights

Several states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and parts of Maharashtra are likely to experience extended periods of intense heat beyond normal levels during the three-month period.

A heatwave is usually declared when daytime temperatures reach 40°C or above in plains, or when they are significantly above normal for that region.

What This Means for the Summer Season

Although early March may see relatively mild conditions in some areas, the intensity of heat is expected to build as the season progresses.

Heatwaves bring risks to public health, water availability, electricity demand, and outdoor work conditions, especially affecting vulnerable people like the elderly and children.

Preparedness Tips

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Avoid exposure during peak midday heat (12 PM–4 PM).

Use protective clothing, hats, and sunscreen.

Ensure adequate water supply and cooling at homes and schools.

This seasonal forecast emphasizes that early summer weather patterns could make heatwaves a regular concern across many parts of India over the coming months.