Video: Bomb Explosions Near Dubai Airport, Flights Suspended

Tensions in the Middle East escalated after reports of explosions near Dubai International Airport, raising concerns about a possible missile attack during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Witnesses reported hearing loud blasts and seeing smoke rising over parts of Dubai, which led authorities to temporarily suspend flight operations at the airport. Passengers inside the airport were reportedly moved to safer areas while security teams assessed the situation. Airlines also paused departures and arrivals as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

However, officials from the United Arab Emirates later clarified that there was no confirmed direct missile strike on the airport. Authorities said the smoke seen in viral videos circulating online was not linked to a major incident at the airport itself. They added that a minor incident in the city caused by falling debris from intercepted aerial threats led to the confusion.

The situation occurred amid rising regional tensions after missile and drone attacks were reported across several Gulf locations. Governments in the region have been on high alert as the conflict continues to unfold, affecting air travel and security across multiple countries.