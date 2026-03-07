Fire Accident at Liquor Store in Somajiguda, Hyderabad

A fire incident was reported at a liquor shop located on Raj Bhavan Road in Hyderabad early on Saturday morning, March 7. The blaze occurred in the Somajiguda area and is suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

According to officials from the Hyderabad Fire Department, the fire was noticed around 7:00 a.m. Fire personnel quickly responded to the situation and managed to bring the flames under control.

District Fire Officer Sridas stated that the preliminary assessment suggests that the incident may have been caused by a short circuit in the shop’s electrical system. At the time the fire broke out, the shop owner and a few staff members were present on the premises.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Firefighters acted swiftly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

Authorities also mentioned that the exact amount of property damage caused by the fire is still being assessed. Officials will conduct further inspections to determine the extent of the losses and confirm the exact cause of the fire.

This incident adds to a series of recent fire accidents reported in the city. Just a few days earlier, on March 5, a large fire destroyed a plywood warehouse in Rajendranagar, raising concerns about fire safety in commercial establishments across Hyderabad.

Local authorities continue to urge business owners to regularly inspect electrical systems and follow safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

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