Chandrababu Govt Has No Answers, Only Lies: YSRCP

YSRCP Legislative Council members tore into the Chandrababu Naidu government at the Assembly Media Point, accusing it of robbing public funds, hiding facts and fleeing questions instead of answering them. They declared that the government has no reply to any query raised in the House, whether on Super Six promise implementation, massive loans, job creation, MSP for crops or farmer suicides, and is only indulging in political speeches and outright lies.

Even the third budget lacks clarity on allocations for any scheme, they charged, adding that ministers are busy blaming the previous YSRCP government rather than accounting for their own failures. When confronted in the Council with evidence on the Heritage dairy syndicate corruption (masked as Indapur Dairy), the ruling party obstructed and the ministers ran away; because no one questions them in the Assembly, they resorted to fresh lies on Tirumala Laddu Prasadam and G.O.s 746 and 747, said Lella Appireddy.

Tumati Madhavarao slammed Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for converting the budget speech into a political rant, falsely claiming credit for reducing Rs. 40,000 crore interest burden while suppressing the good work done during the YSRCP regime, including post-COVID MG LR reserve adjustments.

Mondithoka Arun Kumar exposed how Chandrababu, who promised wealth creation, has piled up over Rs. 3.28 lakh crore in loans in just 20 months, 95% of what YSRCP borrowed in five years, yet has no answers on the 6.28 lakh jobs promised, unemployment allowance or actual revenue from new employment.

Varudu Kalyani revealed the tragic plight of farmers, with eight farmer and farm labour suicides daily due to lack of remunerative prices; no compensation has been paid to any victim family, pending input subsidy stands at Rs. 410 crore for Montha cyclone and Rs. 1,100 crore overall, banana prices have crashed from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 5,000 per tonne, and the government has cheated farmers of Rs. 27,465 crore under the Annadata Sukhibhava banner while ignoring tenant farmers in the budget.

The MLCs strongly opposed the allotment of 55 acres of prime government land worth Rs. 5,000 crore in Visakhapatnam to GITAM College belonging to MP Bharat (related to Chandrababu), demanding the decision be withdrawn as it violates Supreme Court orders and earlier G.O.s; they stated the mayor was removed only to facilitate this loot. P. Ramasubba Reddy pointed out that even in the third budget there is no mention of key Super Six promises like Adabidda Nidhi, unemployment allowance or pensions from age 50.

Kalpalatha Reddy condemned the inhuman eviction of agitating Anganwadi workers at dawn, destruction of their tents and toilets, and accused the minister of lying in the House that their 10 demands were met when nine remain pending. Kumbha Ravi Babu said the government is illegally gifting valuable public lands to private institutions close to the ruling family under the guise of investment, exactly as it did at Rushikonda earlier. In just two years the Chandrababu government has completely destroyed every system and cheated every section of society, the YSRCP MLCs concluded.