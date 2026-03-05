Saudi Arabia Announces Eid al-Fitr 2026 4-Day Holidays for Private Sector Employees

Authorities in Riyadh have officially revealed the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026 for workers in the private and non-profit sectors. The announcement provides clarity for millions of employees across the Kingdom as they prepare for the festive break marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The update was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which confirmed the official start date and duration of the holiday in line with the country’s labour regulations.

Eid Al Fitr 2026 Holiday Dates

According to the ministry’s statement, employees working in the private and non-profit sectors will begin their Eid holiday after the end of the workday on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. This date coincides with 29 Ramadan 1447 AH, the final days of the fasting month.

The holiday will continue for four days, allowing employees time to celebrate with family and loved ones. Workers are expected to return to their duties on Saturday, March 21, 2026, depending on the schedule set by their respective companies.

Separate Announcement for Government Employees

Holiday arrangements for public sector employees are usually issued through a different official notice. Government workers in Saudi Arabia also receive a multi-day break to observe the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Early Notice Helps With Planning

Officials noted that announcing the holiday schedule in advance helps businesses, employees, and families organize their plans. The early confirmation allows many residents to prepare for travel, gatherings, and festive celebrations associated with Eid al-Fitr.

Eid Al Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations, observed by Muslims worldwide with prayers, charity, and family gatherings after a month of fasting during Ramadan.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 5: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates