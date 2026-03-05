Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 5: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices remained firm across major Indian cities on March 5, 2026, supported by steady international trends and continued investor interest in safe-haven assets. Market analysts attribute the stability in bullion prices to global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in currency markets.

On Thursday, 24-carat gold continued to trade above ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, while silver prices hovered around ₹2.65 lakh per kilogram. Southern cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad recorded slightly higher prices due to local demand and regional pricing differences.

City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates (5 March 2026)

Gold Prices Today, March 5, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,61,530 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,48,000

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,61,810

22K Gold: ₹1,48,300

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,62,280

22K Gold: ₹1,49,200

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,62,070

22K Gold: ₹1,48,900

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,61,940

22K Gold: ₹1,48,700

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,61,600

22K Gold: ₹1,48,200

Silver Prices Today, March 5, 2026:

Chennai: ₹2,66,650 per kg

Hyderabad: ₹2,66,300 per kg

Bengaluru: ₹2,66,090 per kg

Mumbai: ₹2,65,880 per kg

Kolkata: ₹2,65,530 per kg

Delhi: ₹2,65,420 per kg

Market Outlook

Experts suggest that gold continues to remain attractive as a long-term investment option, especially during times of global instability. Silver, on the other hand, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial usage, leading to sharper price movements.

Jewellers across metro cities have reported moderate buying interest, particularly from wedding shoppers, though many retail buyers are waiting for small price corrections before making larger purchases.

Financial advisors recommend a gradual investment strategy in bullion rather than bulk buying at elevated levels.