Gold and Silver Prices Today, March 5: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices remained firm across major Indian cities on March 5, 2026, supported by steady international trends and continued investor interest in safe-haven assets. Market analysts attribute the stability in bullion prices to global economic uncertainties and fluctuations in currency markets.
On Thursday, 24-carat gold continued to trade above ₹1.61 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, while silver prices hovered around ₹2.65 lakh per kilogram. Southern cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad recorded slightly higher prices due to local demand and regional pricing differences.
City-Wise Gold & Silver Rates (5 March 2026)
Gold Prices Today, March 5, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,61,530 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,48,000
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,61,810
- 22K Gold: ₹1,48,300
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,62,280
- 22K Gold: ₹1,49,200
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,62,070
- 22K Gold: ₹1,48,900
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,61,940
- 22K Gold: ₹1,48,700
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,61,600
- 22K Gold: ₹1,48,200
Silver Prices Today, March 5, 2026:
- Chennai: ₹2,66,650 per kg
- Hyderabad: ₹2,66,300 per kg
- Bengaluru: ₹2,66,090 per kg
- Mumbai: ₹2,65,880 per kg
- Kolkata: ₹2,65,530 per kg
- Delhi: ₹2,65,420 per kg
Market Outlook
Experts suggest that gold continues to remain attractive as a long-term investment option, especially during times of global instability. Silver, on the other hand, is influenced by both investment demand and industrial usage, leading to sharper price movements.
Jewellers across metro cities have reported moderate buying interest, particularly from wedding shoppers, though many retail buyers are waiting for small price corrections before making larger purchases.
Financial advisors recommend a gradual investment strategy in bullion rather than bulk buying at elevated levels.