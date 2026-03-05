AP 10th Class Hall Ticket 2026: Download SSC Admit Card Here

Students preparing for the Class 10 board examinations in Andhra Pradesh will soon be able to access their admit cards as the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is set to release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 today, March 5, 2026.

According to an official announcement from the board, the hall ticket download link is expected to become active around 11 AM on the official website.

Where to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Once released, students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to begin on March 16, 2026 can download their hall tickets through multiple official platforms.

The admit cards will be available on:

The official website: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh

The Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service (9552300009)

The LEAP application provided by the School Education Department

Students, parents, and school authorities can use any of these platforms to obtain the hall ticket.

Login Details Required

To access the admit card, candidates or school administrators must log in using the necessary credentials provided by the board. After logging in successfully, the hall ticket will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference.

Steps to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can follow these simple instructions once the link becomes active:

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh.

Locate and click on the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter the required login details as prompted.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for use during the examination period.

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket after downloading it and keep a printed copy safe for entry into the examination hall. The document is mandatory for appearing in the SSC board examinations starting in mid-March.

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