March 2026 Federal Holidays: Is There Any US Holiday in March?

As the cold days of winter begin to ease across the United States, many people check the March 2026 calendar to organize work schedules, school activities, and spring travel. While the month includes several well-known cultural and religious holidays, it does not feature any federally recognized holidays. This makes March one of the few months in the year without a government-designated day off.

Is There a Federal Holiday in March 2026?

The simple answer is no. Under federal law (5 U.S.C. § 6103), the United States observes 11 official federal holidays each year. However, none of those holidays fall in March.

This creates the longest gap in the federal holiday schedule between:

Washington’s Birthday (celebrated in February)

Memorial Day (observed in May)

Because there is no federal holiday in March:

Federal offices remain open.

Post offices operate on regular schedules.

Federal courts continue normal operations.

Most banks do not close for a federal holiday.

Although there are no government holidays, March is far from uneventful.

Important Holidays and Observances in March 2026

Even without federal holidays, March 2026 includes several meaningful celebrations and seasonal changes:

March 1 – Women’s History Month Begins

The entire month is dedicated to recognizing the achievements and contributions of women throughout American history.

March 1 – Ramadan Begins (Tentative)

The holy month of fasting in Islam is expected to begin, depending on the lunar sighting. It is one of the most important religious observances for Muslims worldwide.

March 8 – Daylight Saving Time Starts

Clocks move forward by one hour in most states, bringing longer evening daylight and marking the transition toward spring.

March 8 – International Women’s Day

A global observance celebrating women’s accomplishments and advocating for gender equality.

March 14 – Holi

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a vibrant Hindu holiday that celebrates the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

A widely celebrated cultural holiday honoring Irish heritage, marked by parades, festive gatherings, and citywide events across the United States.

March 20 – First Day of Spring (Spring Equinox)

The astronomical beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere is when day and night are nearly equal in length.

Why March Feels Different

Despite having no federal holidays, March remains an important and active month. Cultural celebrations, religious holidays, and the seasonal shift into spring give the month energy and significance.

For federal employees and those planning time off, it is important to remember that March 2026 does not include a federally recognized holiday. However, with events like Holi, St. Patrick’s Day, Ramadan, and the arrival of spring, the month still offers many meaningful dates to observe and celebrate.

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