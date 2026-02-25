Friday OTT Releases February 27, 2026: Formula 1 Drive to Survive 8, Accused, Thadayam and More

The last Friday of February is packed with exciting premieres across leading streaming platforms. From high-stakes sports drama to intense psychological thrillers and gripping crime investigations, February 27, 2026, promises a binge-worthy weekend for viewers. Here’s a detailed look at the new movies and shows releasing this Friday.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 – High-Speed Drama Returns

The much-anticipated eighth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive premieres on Netflix this Friday. The latest installment revisits the thrilling 2025 Formula 1 season, capturing the intense rivalries and dramatic shifts within the sport.

This season highlights Lando Norris’ championship victory and delves into major developments, including Christian Horner’s departure from Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari. The series builds toward a tense title fight featuring Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Norris, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes access to one of the sport’s most competitive seasons.

Accused – A Psychological Thriller With Emotional Depth

Also arriving on Netflix is Accused, a gripping drama that explores the consequences of allegations and public scrutiny.

The film follows Dr. Geetika, portrayed by Konkona Sen Sharma, a respected London-based gynecologist whose professional and personal life begins to crumble after she faces accusations of misconduct. As investigations intensify, her relationship with her wife, Dr. Meera—played by Pratibha Ranta—comes under strain. At the same time, their hopes of adopting a child hang in the balance, adding emotional complexity to the story.

Secret Stories: Roslin – Nightmares Turn Real

Streaming on JioHotstar, Secret Stories: Roslin offers a chilling psychological narrative in Malayalam.

The series centres on Roslin, a teenager haunted by recurring dreams of a mysterious green-eyed figure attempting to harm her. What begins as disturbing nightmares soon takes a terrifying turn when a man resembling the figure from her dreams enters her life. The show explores fear, trauma, and the thin boundary between imagination and reality.

Thadayam – A Crime Investigation With a Dark Twist

Tamil-language thriller Thadayam will premiere on ZEE5 this week. The film stars Samuthirakani as Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman, who is assigned to probe a series of brutal murders near the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a disturbing ritualistic pattern behind the killings. With mounting pressure and limited time, the officer must unravel the mystery before more lives are lost.

A Weekend Packed With Entertainment

This Friday’s OTT lineup offers a diverse mix of genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re drawn to real-world sports rivalries, emotionally layered dramas, psychological suspense, or intense crime investigations, the new releases on February 27, 2026, promise an engaging and eventful weekend of streaming.

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