Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Starts Digital Bus Ticket Booking on MeeSeva App

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has rolled out a new digital bus ticketing service through the MeeSeva mobile app’s “MeTicket Mobile” feature. The initiative, launched by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, allows commuters to purchase bus tickets, monthly passes, and T-24 travel passes using their mobile phones.

The app launch event in Hyderabad was attended by senior officials including the Special Chief Secretary (Transport) Vikas Raj, TGSRTC Managing Director Y. Nagi Reddy, and MeeSeva Commissioner Ravi Kiran.

The new digital ticketing facility covers various categories of buses, including Ordinary, Express, Deluxe, Metro, and Metro Express services. It connects directly with TGSRTC’s Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS), enabling users to book long-distance and intercity tickets online.

Passengers can now also obtain and renew several types of monthly bus passes through the app. The integration of the T-24 pass—valid for unlimited travel in city buses for 24 hours—means both passes and tickets are now fully digital, with QR codes used for verification.

The platform currently supports roughly 1,710 OPRS services, including 450 AC and 1,260 non-AC buses, with around 13,000 seats booked daily. Among the major intercity destinations serviced are Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mancherial, Khammam, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Warangal. Monthly pass options include City Ordinary, Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Green Metro Luxury A/C, and Pushpak A/C tiers.