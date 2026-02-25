Telugu YouTuber Komali Dies by Suicide; Love Breakup Suspected

Komali, a young Telugu YouTuber who recently gained popularity on social media, has died by suicide at her relatives’ residence in Hyderabad. The incident took place at a house in Chitrapuri Colony, Manikonda, according to police officials.

Komali had become widely known in the Telugu YouTube space, especially after a video of her climbing the Tirumala hills while offering bottu (vermillion) at every step went viral. The video earned her significant attention and increased her follower base.

Police confirmed that Komali allegedly died by hanging herself at her relatives’ home. Her body was discovered at the residence, following which authorities were alerted. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Preliminary reports suggest that Komali had been facing personal distress following a breakup with a man identified as Akhil Reddy. The two were reportedly in a relationship for nearly three years before separating about a year ago. Sources indicate that she had also attempted suicide approximately six months earlier.

Police officials stated that they are examining all possible angles, including personal and psychological factors, as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are awaited.