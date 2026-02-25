Rain Alert for Telangana for next three days – Holiday Likely or Not?

Several eastern districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall over the next few days, while other parts of the state may continue to experience warm and humid conditions. Weather officials have indicated that districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam could see light to moderate showers, especially during the afternoon or evening hours.

In Hyderabad, the sky is expected to remain largely cloudy. Although widespread heavy rainfall is not predicted for the city at present, brief drizzles or isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The cloud cover may offer temporary relief from the heat, but humidity levels are likely to stay high.

Meteorological updates suggest that the state is entering a short phase of atmospheric instability. This could result in scattered rain spells accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain regions. Residents in rain-prone districts have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity and avoid open areas during lightning strikes.

Holiday Likely?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a school or office holiday due to the weather conditions. Since the forecast points mainly to light or moderate rainfall rather than severe weather, normal activities are expected to continue across most districts.

However, if rainfall intensifies or local authorities issue weather-related alerts, district administrations may take precautionary measures, including declaring a holiday in affected areas. Parents and students are advised to monitor updates from local officials and school managements.

Overall, Telangana is expected to witness a combination of cloudy skies, intermittent showers in eastern districts, and warm weather in other parts. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with official weather bulletins and plan their activities accordingly.