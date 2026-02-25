Hyderabad Techie Returns After Losing Job in US, Shares Emotional Journey

A 32-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad has opened up about the emotional and practical challenges he is facing after returning to India following the loss of his H-1B visa job in the United States. Nearly five months after coming back, he says he is still finding it difficult to adjust to life in his hometown.

Sharing his experience in a Reddit post, the techie reflected on his years in the US, describing them as both rewarding and lonely. While he enjoyed a high standard of living and built many good memories, he admitted that he often struggled with isolation due to the lack of close personal relationships.

After being laid off, he returned to Hyderabad and is now living with his parents. Although being with family has provided emotional support, he said the transition has not been easy.

He wrote that he had spent most of his time in the US living independently and appreciated the quality of life there, despite occasional loneliness. He added that coming back to Hyderabad feels like stepping back into his past.

Even though he is happy to be with his parents, he said he sometimes feels as if he has gone back nearly a decade and is living the same life he left behind years ago.

His emotions have become more complicated as several of his friends are now moving to the US for work. He also revealed that his former girlfriend is relocating there, which has increased his desire to return.

Currently, his I-140 immigration petition is still pending approval. He expressed hope that his present employer in India might eventually help him find an opportunity to move back to the US.

His post received wide attention, with many users sharing similar experiences of returning to India after working abroad. Some advised him to stay patient, noting that it often takes up to a year to fully adjust after relocating. Others encouraged him to focus on building a new life in Hyderabad rather than dwelling on the past.

Several users also highlighted that adjusting to life in India after experiencing independence and a different lifestyle overseas can be emotionally challenging. A few users from Europe shared similar feelings, saying loneliness abroad can also make people reconsider their long-term plans.

The discussion highlights the emotional struggles faced by many Indian professionals who return home due to visa issues, even as they remain deeply connected to the lives they built overseas.