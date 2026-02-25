YSRCP Corners AP Government in Council on Diarrhea, Water, Bhogapuram Airport Delay

YSR Congress Party leaders on Wednesday (February 25) raised concerns over water infrastructure maintenance and criticised the government’s handling of the Bhogapuram International Airport project.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, said the recent spread of diarrhoea cases was due to poor maintenance of water tanks and pipelines. He urged the government to focus on proper upkeep of water supply systems to prevent further health issues.

“The spread of diarrhoea is mainly due to lack of maintenance of water tanks. The government must pay immediate attention to maintaining water pipelines and tanks,” Botsa said.

Meanwhile, MLC Suryanarayana Raju criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the Bhogapuram Airport project, claiming he had little role in its progress.

He alleged that Chandrababu had only initiated the project by performing a ceremonial ground-breaking and acquired just 377 acres of land, but failed to clear court cases or secure necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs).

Raju said significant progress was made only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister. “Jagan brought all required approvals and accelerated the airport works. He also coordinated with the Centre and secured ₹6,000 crore for the development of the beach corridor,” he said.

He further criticised the current government, stating that even after completing 20 months in office, it had not begun the process of connecting roads to the airport.

The leaders called on the government to focus on infrastructure development and ensure essential public services and major projects are properly managed.