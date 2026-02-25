Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Receive Special Wishes from PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ahead of their wedding, recognising the cultural importance of marriage and congratulating the couple on this joyous occasion.

The Tollywood stars are set to be married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with celebrations underway and friends, family and celebrities arriving for the festivities. Known affectionately by fans as “VIROSH,” a portmanteau of their names, the couple’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.

In his message, Mr. Modi reportedly highlighted the significance of the seven vows (saptapadi) in Hindu wedding traditions — an ancient ceremony symbolising commitment and the start of a lifelong journey together. His good wishes were shared as Rashmika and Vijay prepare to take their vows in a private ceremony attended by loved ones and select guests.

The wedding celebrations began with pre-wedding functions such as a cricket match event and sangeet, and continue to draw attention across social media and entertainment circles.

Fans and well-wishers from all over the country have been sharing warm messages for the couple, adding to the excitement as the big day approaches.