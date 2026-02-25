CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026 Analysis: Difficulty Level and Student Reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Class 10 Science examination on February 25, with students appearing at centres across the country. The paper was conducted in a single session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, and a large number of candidates participated.

After the exam, both students and subject experts shared their feedback, describing the paper as moderately easy. Many felt that the questions were straightforward and covered the syllabus evenly. Teachers noted that the question paper was thoughtfully designed, offering a balanced mix of conceptual, numerical, and application-based questions.

According to initial reactions, most sections were manageable for students who had prepared thoroughly. A few candidates mentioned that certain numerical problems in Physics required careful calculation, while some case-based questions demanded clear conceptual understanding. However, there were no major surprises in terms of question pattern or syllabus coverage.

Experts observed that several questions appeared to follow trends seen in previous years. Students who practised sample papers and reviewed past question papers reportedly found the format familiar. Internal choices within sections also gave students flexibility in attempting questions they were more confident about.

Overall, the exam is being seen as well-structured, with an appropriate level of difficulty. While some sections required attention to detail, the paper largely aligned with expectations and the prescribed curriculum. A detailed analysis of individual sets and section-wise performance is expected once official feedback and answer keys are released.

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