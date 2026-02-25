Bengaluru Power Cut Today: 8-Hour BESCOM Outage in 50 Areas from 10 AM to 6 PM

Residents in several parts of Bengaluru should be ready for a planned power shutdown on Wednesday, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work across multiple zones of the city. The electricity interruption will last for eight hours, beginning at 10 AM and continuing until 6 PM.

The temporary disruption is part of routine infrastructure upgrades and essential servicing aimed at strengthening the city’s power supply network. Officials stated that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure smoother electricity distribution and to prevent unexpected breakdowns in the future.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut

The outage is expected to impact nearly 50 localities across Bengaluru. Areas likely to experience power disruption include:

Hebburu, Sirivara, Bommanahalli, Govindarajpur, Pattegowdanahalli, Puradakatte, Puradakatte Kaval, Ragimuddanahalli, Raipur, Ballagere, Ballagere Kaval, Cholapura, Kalyanpur, Kambalpur, Darankuppe, Vaderpur, Yaladahalli, Niduvallu, Bidanagere, Doddagudi, Honnenahalli, Huliyapura, Karenahalli, Madivalarapally, Mariappanapally, Narayanakere, Tavarekere, Thimmanayakanapally, Thondagere, Thondagere Kaval, Kanakuppe, Junjayanapally, Doddollahalli, Ramakrishnapur, Raiwara, Thimmasandra, Garagadakuppe, Garagadakuppe Palya, Jallepalya, Kuduvankunte, Bisalahalli, Bovipalya, Baichenahalli, Kachenahalli, Seegepalya, Chikkahollahalli, and Lingapur.

Residents in these locations are advised to plan their day accordingly, especially those working from home, running small businesses, or relying on electronic appliances during daytime hours.

Impact on Offices, Schools, and Public Services

Since the power interruption is scheduled during working hours, offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments in the affected areas may experience temporary inconvenience. Backup generators and alternative power arrangements are recommended where possible.

Although the outage does not coincide with any public holidays, citizens are encouraged to check official updates in case of further changes. Unlike government-declared holidays when offices remain closed, this shutdown is purely for maintenance purposes and does not affect the regular holiday calendar.

What Residents Should Do

Charge essential devices in advance.

Store sufficient drinking water if dependent on electric pumps.

Plan cooking and household chores before or after the outage window.

Keep emergency lights or inverters ready if available.

BESCOM has assured residents that the electricity supply will be restored promptly after the completion of the maintenance work. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate as the upgrades aim to improve long-term service reliability across Bengaluru.

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