Hyderabad: Ferrari Loses Control in Jubilee Hills, CCTV Captures Dramatic Crash

A luxury Ferrari California T lost control and ploughed into multiple vehicles on a busy Jubilee Hills road, leaving several people hurt and drawing renewed attention to road safety in the city. The crash took place on Road No. 45, a well-traveled stretch near the home of a prominent film industry figure.

According to police reports, the Ferrari was being driven by 30-year-old businessman Kranthi Reddy when it suddenly swerved out of the lane and struck an electric pole. The collision then caused the car to jump the divider and crash head-on into vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

CCTV footage of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, shows the luxury car travelling at high speed moments before the crash. Investigators are examining whether mechanical problems such as brake failure or steering lock contributed to the accident, though further analysis is ongoing.

Three people were admitted to hospital with injuries, including the driver and his wife, but none are believed to be in critical condition. Traffic was disrupted in the area for hours as emergency services cleared the scene and police registered a case for negligent driving.

The incident has sparked calls from residents and road safety advocates for stricter checks on high-performance vehicles and better enforcement of speed limits, especially in busy urban zones like Jubilee Hills.