YSRCP Demands 25 Lakh Compensation for Adulterated Milk Victims

YSRCP spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat stated that the government acted only after strong pressure from YSRCP over the adulterated milk tragedy. Addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram, he said the coalition government initially showed complete negligence towards the victims. He alleged that without YSRCP’s firm protest, the issue would have been ignored.

Bharat demanded that the compensation announced for the deceased was inadequate and should be increased to Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family. He pointed out that an elderly woman, Kanaka Ratnam (80), who reportedly died after consuming adulterated milk, was not included in the official list of victims. He said many victims were forced to seek treatment in private hospitals due to lack of proper facilities in government hospitals. He demanded that the government bear all medical expenses and reimburse bills already paid by families.

The former Rajahmundry MP criticized the suspension of a hospital superintendent, stating that it was an attempt to shift blame instead of fixing systemic failures. Bharat also rejected the government’s claim that the tragedy occurred due to accidental mixing of ethylene glycol coolant, calling it a diversion tactic to protect the accused.

Bharat accused the Health Minister and other leaders of remaining silent despite repeated tragedies and demanded immediate accountability and proper medical support for all affected families.