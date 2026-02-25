February 26 Bank Holiday or Not? Check RBI Bank Holiday Status

Customers planning to visit banks on Thursday, February 26, 2026, can do so without any concern, as it is a regular working day across India. There are no national festivals, public holidays, or Reserve Bank of India (RBI)–declared bank holidays scheduled for this date. As a result, banks will remain open and operate under normal business hours.

Banks to Function Normally Across India

February 26, 2026, falls on a Thursday, which is a standard working day for banks. Since there are no major religious festivals, regional events, or government-declared holidays on this date, banking services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch services will be available as usual.

Customers can visit their nearest bank branch to complete transactions, open accounts, or carry out other banking activities without interruption.

No State-Wise Bank Holidays on February 26

Bank holidays in India are declared based on national holidays, state-specific festivals, and scheduled closures such as second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, February 26, 2026, does not coincide with any festival or regional observance in major states, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Maharashtra

Delhi

West Bengal

In all these states and across the rest of the country, banks will remain open.

Upcoming Bank Holidays to Watch

While February 26 is not a bank holiday, customers should keep track of upcoming scheduled bank closures such as second and fourth Saturdays and regional festival holidays. Planning ahead helps avoid inconvenience, especially for important in-branch transactions.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Even on bank holidays, digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, and ATM services remain accessible. Customers can transfer funds, pay bills, and perform essential transactions online anytime.

Conclusion

To summarize, February 26, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Banks will function normally across all states, and customers can carry out their banking work without any disruption.

Also read: March 2026 Federal Holidays: Is There Any US Holiday in March?