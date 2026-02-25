Eid Al Fitr 2026: UAE Employees to Get Up to Four-Day Holiday

As Ramadan begins, the UAE government has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for federal and private sector employees, providing clarity for workers and businesses ahead of the festive break.

According to a joint announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, federal government employees will observe the Eid Al Fitr holiday from Thursday, March 19, 2026, to Sunday, March 22, 2026. Government offices will resume normal working hours on Monday, March 23, 2026.

For private sector employees, the Eid holiday will be observed from Thursday, March 19, to Saturday, March 21, 2026. However, authorities stated that if Ramadan lasts for 30 days, the holiday will be extended to include Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The holiday schedule applies across the UAE and follows the standard framework for public and private sector holidays. The possible extension for private sector employees depends on the official duration of Ramadan, as per established practice.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. The early announcement of the holiday dates allows employees, families, and businesses to plan travel, celebrations, and work schedules in advance.