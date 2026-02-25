YS Jagan Performs Special Pooja at Nandiswara Temple; Pictures Go Viral

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in special prayers at the Nandiswara Temple in Vempalle mandal on Wednesday (February 25).

Jagan arrived at the temple to take part in the idol consecration ceremony and was accorded a traditional welcome by temple priests with Purna Kumbham. As part of the rituals, he offered silk garments (pattu vastralu) to the deity and participated in the pooja ceremonies.

During the visit, Jagan broke a coconut and offered a floral garland at the Nandi idol, following customary temple traditions. He also presented silk clothes to the deity in connection with the idol installation ceremony.

Jagan is also scheduled to participate in the ongoing homam and other ritual ceremonies being conducted as part of the consecration event.

A large number of devotees gathered at the Nandiswara Temple to witness the idol consecration ceremony and to take part in the religious celebrations.

YS Jagan Leaves Pulivendula, Set to Reach Nandipalli After Meeting Relative

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left his residence in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday as part of his ongoing visit to the region.

Earlier in the day, Jagan visited his aunt, YS Malamma, the sister of late YS Rajareddy, and enquired about her health and wellbeing. He spent some time with the family before continuing his schedule.

Following the visit, Jagan departed from Pulivendula and is expected to reach Nandipalli shortly.

Jagan is currently on a two-day tour of Pulivendula and nearby areas, during which he has been meeting family members, local leaders, and residents.