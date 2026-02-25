Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, February 25: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices recorded an upward movement across major Indian cities on February 25, 2026, supported by strong domestic demand and firm global cues. Jewellers and investors showed renewed interest in precious metals, pushing prices higher in retail markets.
The price of 24-carat gold hovered around ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, with Chennai reporting slightly higher rates compared to Delhi and Kolkata. Meanwhile, silver prices remained above ₹2.60 lakh per kilogram in key markets, reflecting steady buying activity.
Market experts attribute the rise in bullion prices to international market trends, currency fluctuations, and continued demand from both investors and jewellery buyers. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset during uncertain economic conditions, which further supports its price momentum.
Since gold and silver rates change daily based on global market movements and local demand, buyers are advised to check city-specific prices before making purchases.
Gold Rates Today — February 25, 2026 (per 10 grams)
22K Gold
- Delhi – ₹1,48,310
- Mumbai – ₹1,48,310
- Chennai – ₹1,48,310
- Kolkata – ₹1,48,310
- Bengaluru – ₹1,48,310
- Hyderabad – ₹1,48,310
- Ahmedabad – ₹1,48,310
- Jaipur – ₹1,48,310
- Lucknow – ₹1,48,310
- Bhopal – ₹1,48,310
- Srinagar – ₹1,48,310
- Jodhpur – ₹1,48,310
- Noida – ₹1,48,310
- Ghaziabad – ₹1,48,310
- Gurugram – ₹1,48,310
24K Gold
- Delhi – ₹1,61,790
- Mumbai – ₹1,61,790
- Chennai – ₹1,61,790
- Kolkata – ₹1,61,790
- Bengaluru – ₹1,61,790
- Hyderabad – ₹1,61,790
- Ahmedabad – ₹1,61,790
- Jaipur – ₹1,61,790
- Lucknow – ₹1,61,790
- Bhopal – ₹1,61,790
- Srinagar – ₹1,61,790
- Jodhpur – ₹1,61,790
- Noida – ₹1,61,790
- Ghaziabad – ₹1,61,790
- Gurugram – ₹1,61,790
Silver Rates Today — February 25, 2026 (1 kg)
- Chennai – ₹2,86,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,86,000
- New Delhi – ₹2,86,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,86,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,86,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,86,000
- Noida / Ghaziabad – ₹2,86,000
- Gurugram – ₹2,86,000
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,86,000
- Jaipur – ₹2,86,000
- Lucknow – ₹2,86,000
- Bhopal – ₹2,86,000
- Jodhpur – ₹2,86,000
- Srinagar – ₹2,81,300