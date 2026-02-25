Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, February 25: Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices recorded an upward movement across major Indian cities on February 25, 2026, supported by strong domestic demand and firm global cues. Jewellers and investors showed renewed interest in precious metals, pushing prices higher in retail markets.

The price of 24-carat gold hovered around ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams in most metro cities, with Chennai reporting slightly higher rates compared to Delhi and Kolkata. Meanwhile, silver prices remained above ₹2.60 lakh per kilogram in key markets, reflecting steady buying activity.

Market experts attribute the rise in bullion prices to international market trends, currency fluctuations, and continued demand from both investors and jewellery buyers. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset during uncertain economic conditions, which further supports its price momentum.

Since gold and silver rates change daily based on global market movements and local demand, buyers are advised to check city-specific prices before making purchases.

Gold Rates Today — February 25, 2026 (per 10 grams)

22K Gold

Delhi – ₹1,48,310

Mumbai – ₹1,48,310

Chennai – ₹1,48,310

Kolkata – ₹1,48,310

Bengaluru – ₹1,48,310

Hyderabad – ₹1,48,310

Ahmedabad – ₹1,48,310

Jaipur – ₹1,48,310

Lucknow – ₹1,48,310

Bhopal – ₹1,48,310

Srinagar – ₹1,48,310

Jodhpur – ₹1,48,310

Noida – ₹1,48,310

Ghaziabad – ₹1,48,310

Gurugram – ₹1,48,310

24K Gold

Delhi – ₹1,61,790

Mumbai – ₹1,61,790

Chennai – ₹1,61,790

Kolkata – ₹1,61,790

Bengaluru – ₹1,61,790

Hyderabad – ₹1,61,790

Ahmedabad – ₹1,61,790

Jaipur – ₹1,61,790

Lucknow – ₹1,61,790

Bhopal – ₹1,61,790

Srinagar – ₹1,61,790

Jodhpur – ₹1,61,790

Noida – ₹1,61,790

Ghaziabad – ₹1,61,790

Gurugram – ₹1,61,790

Silver Rates Today — February 25, 2026 (1 kg)