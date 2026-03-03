Indian American Student Savitha Shan Killed in Austin Bar Shooting

Three persons, including a 21-year-old Indian-American student, were killed in a shooting outside Buford’s bar in Austin in the early hours of Sunday, in what authorities suspect could be a terrorist act. The gunman was shot dead by police at the scene.

The incident occurred around 1:59 am at the bar’s Backyard Beer Garden, when the assailant opened fire on patrons. Police said the suspect was neutralized within a minute of receiving the first emergency call.

The victims were identified as Ryder Harrington, 19; Savitha Shan, 21; and Jorge Pederson, 30. More than a dozen others were injured in the attack, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Savitha Shan, a native of Austin, was a dual-degree senior at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing management information systems and economics. University authorities described her as a prominent student leader who was just months away from graduation.

Her death has sent shockwaves through the Indian diaspora in Austin, particularly among students and technology professionals in the city’s Silicon Hills corridor. The University of Texas campus remained subdued following the tragedy, with many expressing renewed concerns over gun violence.

The suspected gunman, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, 53, was a naturalized American citizen originally from Senegal. The FBI said it is investigating potential links to terrorist organizations and is probing the motive behind the attack.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the shooting, as the city grapples with yet another episode of deadly gun violence.