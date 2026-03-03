Who Was Savitha Shan, Killed in Austin Bar Shooting?

Savitha Shan, a 21-year-old Indian-origin honours student, just weeks away from graduation and the start of her professional career, was among three people killed in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, a bar frequented by college students in Austin’s popular 6th Street entertainment district, located near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Promising Student, Life Cut Short

The victim, Savitha Shan, was an honours student at the University of Texas at Austin. University records indicate her legal last name was Shanmugasundaram. She was pursuing a double major with honours at the McCombs School of Business and was scheduled to graduate in May.

Shan had already secured a position with a major professional services firm, marking the beginning of what many believed would be a bright and successful career.

Professor Russ Finney of UT Austin described her as one of the institution’s “superstar students” in a post on X. He said she was deeply involved in student organisations and called her “a light in the classroom,” adding that her loss was “absolutely crushing.”

Savitha was one of our superstar students at the UT Austin McCombs school of business - she was set to graduate this May, and then she was on to start her career at a big professional services firm. She was a double major with honors. Involved in student organizations - a light… pic.twitter.com/rSPGLTLQaG — Russ Finney (@rfinney) March 3, 2026

Campus in Mourning

The University of Texas confirmed Shan’s identity, and President Jim Davis addressed the campus community in a message, remembering her as “a child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world.”

Professor Finney also noted that the section of 6th Street where the shooting occurred — far west of Congress Avenue toward Lamar Boulevard — was generally regarded as safe by students. He added that other students remain hospitalised in very serious condition, calling it an extremely difficult week for the university, the affected families, and the city of Austin.

Savitha Shan is being remembered not only for her academic excellence but also for the promise she embodied. With graduation only weeks away and her career set to begin, her untimely death has left a profound void in the university community.